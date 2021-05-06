Amazon subcontractor hit with $170,000 fine after two workers killed at Suffolk construction site

The report about the August 2020 incident, which is currently under contest, listed 12 violations - 11 of them declared "serious."

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) charged an Amazon subcontractor more than $170,000 in fines after investigating a collapse from August 2020 where two workers were killed.

On August 29, a crane was lifting a steel beam into place when the building collapsed, killing 32-year-old Salvador Jovel Serrano of Honduras and 34-year-old Jose Roberto Cuevas-Macias of Mexico.

The OSHA report said the two workers had been on an aerial lift headed to the fifth floor to connect that beam to the roof. It said they died from blunt force trauma, cuts and lacerations.

The report, which is currently under contest, listed 12 violations - 11 of them declared "serious."

Here are the areas of work OSHA found problems in:

Arc welding and cutting

Wiring design and protection

Structural steel assembly (x2)

Column anchorage (x2)

Open web steel joists (x5)

The last violation was another "column anchorage" problem, labeled "willful." That willful violation accounts for $132,000 of the $170,000 in fines.