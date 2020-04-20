Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will release draft rules in late July for the platforms to pay fair compensation for journalistic content.

CANBERRA, ACT — The Australian government says global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will release draft rules in late July for the platforms to pay fair compensation for the journalistic content siphoned from news media.

Frydenberg says he believes Australia can succeed where other countries had failed in making Google and Facebook pay.

The ACCC had tried to negotiate a voluntary code but the parties couldn't agree on payment. Google and Facebook said they'd been working hard on the voluntary code.