Richmond home assessments jumped 13.7% since last year

An analysis was done on homes in Richmond, finding that the average prices of house in the area have increased by 13.7% during the pandemic.

The Richmond Assessors Office says home prices in the area have soared during the pandemic and new assessments found that the average value of a home has gone up 13.7% over the last year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the average value of a home grew from $277,000 to $315,000 _ an increase that means the average homeowner will owe $456 more in real estate taxes next year.

The new assessments reflect more than $3.6 billion in new taxable real estate value citywide. The 12.9% increase surpasses the highest year-over-year gain of the last decade.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell was already getting calls from residents upset by rising assessments. She advised elderly residents to apply for tax relief programs.