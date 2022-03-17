"I don't want to spend my life with anybody else" | Avoiding financial pitfalls in 'Gray Remarriage'

In the last 30 years, more couples have gotten remarried later in life. As people blend families, especially with kids, there are some financial pitfalls to avoid.

NORFOLK, Va. — In the last 30 years, more and more couples have gotten divorced and remarried later in life. It’s a phenomenon many call "The Gray Remarriage."

But, as people try to blend families together, especially when children are involved, there may be some financial pitfalls along the way.

When Cindy Mabie got divorced, she didn’t know if she would find love again.

"There’s a part of you that’s like, 'Okay, at this age, do you start again?'"

Hopeful she would meet her match, she joined an online dating site.

"I was like, 'Wow, this is a little overwhelming,'" she laughed.

Right as she was about to end her membership, she got a message from Pete.

"He was genuine, he was very sincere. A gentleman."

They met in person in Virginia Beach, and before long, he proposed.

They planned two weddings, both of which had to be canceled because of COVID-19. So, the two decided to elope on a ski slope with her four sons and his two dogs.

"I feel 100% loved and cherished by him, and that feeling is something I can never ever thank him enough for," Mabie said.

Pete and Cindy aren’t the only couple who found love later in life.

The Pew Research Center reports one in four divorces in the U.S. involves people over 50, and divorce rates have doubled in that demographic in the last 30 years.

Almost 70% of people 55 to 64 go on to get remarried.

When it comes to blending a family together, especially at an age where you're financial established, "money talks" can get tricky.

"We’re beneficiaries, but we still have separate banking accounts," Mabie explained.

While Cindy and Pete have a financial plan that works for them, many don’t.

Allison Dubreuil, the director of financial planning at Wealthway, said that’s a mistake.

"There might be pitfalls out there that that you haven’t realized," she warned.

She said her remarried clients either want to put all their money into one account, or keep it all separate. She says there are pros and cons to both.

Putting your money in a joint account could potentially lead to a major problem down the line.

"What can happen if you don’t do your planning properly, is you can unintentionally disinherit children," Dubreuil said.

She said if one of you passes away, all the money could go to your spouse, and they could do what they want with it.

On the flip side, Dubreuil said keeping finances separate could lead to problems when it comes to long-term healthcare.

"What if one of you needs full-time nursing home care, or in-home healthcare for an extended period of time, and that spouse runs through all of their money? Because the other spouse is responsible for supporting the partner that needs care."

Dubreuil said that is one reason it's vital to stay on top of your estate plan.

"It’s not necessarily a ‘set it and forget it.’ You need to stay on top of these things, and revisit them at least once a year."

She said working with a professional is important.

"We can make sure that we’re titling accounts properly, we can use beneficiary designations, so that if there’s a certain asset you want to go to your child and not your spouse, that can easily be done with a beneficiary designation," Dubreuil said. "Then, if you have enough assets and it’s warranted, a trust could be another tool."



Whatever route you decide to take with your blended family, Dubreuil had three key pieces of advice: "Have a plan, be proactive, work with professionals, because you just don’t know what you don’t know."

As for Cindy and Pete, with finances in order and love in the air on their first anniversary, they couldn’t be happier.