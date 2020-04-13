BB&T's lawsuit over online service outage allowed to continue

BB&T Corp. will continue to a sue a software vendor over what it claims was a “catastrophic” outage that kept customers from using online banking services.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — BB&T Corp. will continue to a sue a software vendor in a federal North Carolina court over what it claims was a “catastrophic” outage that kept customers from using online banking services.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that federal Judge Catherine Eagles denied the vendor’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Friday.

BB&T became Truist Financial Corp. in December after purchasing SunTrust Banks Inc.

The vendor that’s being sued is Hitachi Vantara, which recently changed the name of the subsidiary to Hitachi Corp. LLC.