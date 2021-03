Amazon to open 2 new delivery stations in North Carolina

Amazon says it will open two new delivery stations in the North Carolina cities of Raleigh and Garner.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Amazon says it will open two new delivery stations in the North Carolina cities of Raleigh and Garner.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that the stations will speed up delivery of packages in that area.

The online retail giant also said that the new stations will help create hundreds of new jobs this year.

Packages arrive at delivery stations from fulfillment centers.

The packages are picked up at the delivery stations by delivery vehicles and taken to customers.