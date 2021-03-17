x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Business

Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative

The tech giant announced that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide.
Credit: AP
FILE - This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters redevelopment to be built in Arlington, Va. The plans released Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, features a 350-foot helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike. Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services, announcing Wednesday, March 17, 2021, that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide. (NBBJ/Amazon via AP, File)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services. 

The tech giant announced Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide. 

Amazon Care is an app currently available only to its employees in Washington state. 

The app connects users virtually with doctors and nurses who can provide services and treatment over the phone 24 hours a day. 

In the Seattle area, it’s supplemented with in-person services like pharmacy delivery and house-call services from nurses who can take blood work and provide similar services. 

Now Amazon says it will expand the service to interested private employers across the nation by summer.

Related Articles