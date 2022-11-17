ARDX, healthcare business, brings $2.4 million investment, 15 new jobs to Norfolk

Dr. Angela Reddix, the founder, president and CEO of ARDX, said this transition was a story of commitment, sacrifice, faith and hope.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday morning, a group of Virginia politicians announced that ARDX, a government healthcare management and technology consulting firm, would be coming to Norfolk.

The company represents a $2.4 million investment in the city, and is expected to hire more than 15 people to fill jobs.

Dr. Angela Reddix, the founder, president and CEO of ARDX, said this transition was a story of commitment, sacrifice, faith and hope.

She has close ties to Norfolk. Reddix thanked her grandmother for helping raise her and transition three generations of their family from poverty to comfort.

She did this by working two jobs and putting ten children through college.

Reddix said her grandmother worked in the Parks and Recreation department for the city of Norfolk, and the building she once worked in will now bear her name.

Founder and CEO, Dr. Angela Reddix says their location by 21st St and Colonial Ave will be the hub for the company’s health equity division.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/nySBrw6O33 — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) November 17, 2022

The company, founded in 2006, is "intimately involved with Medicare Part C, D and the Affordable Care Act," Reddix said.

The team has helped the Baltimore City Department of Social Services with a workforce development project, worked with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on a technical help portal and has a long list of partnerships with other government agencies.