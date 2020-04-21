Attorney on preparing a will: 'It's never too early'

Mackenzie Evans suggests having a designated power of attorney during a global pandemic.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The coronavirus has claimed more than 41,000 lives. Medical decisions have had to be made for those who can no longer speak for themselves.

It can be tough to think about preparing a document filled with your final wishes. But in times like these, where the end can come suddenly, it can take some of the burden off of your family.

"It's never too early to have an estate plan. I mean anybody, the age of 18 or older, should consider having an estate plan," Mackenzie Evans said.

Evans is an attorney in Silver Spring. She said she's seeing more clients put their wishes in writing.

"What I am seeing more is that people are getting the living wills done. So, they're getting their advanced directives and are asking for a power of attorney," Evans said.

During a global pandemic, where death can be abrupt, she said it’s vital to have a designated person to make medical decisions on your behalf.

"Hopefully, at some point, people have kind of had these discussions with their loved ones to say, 'If this ever happens,' and 'I want these particular steps to be followed.' But it's kind of a gamble. Ultimately, there's no saying, what could necessarily happen if you don't have some sort of living will, or advanced directives," Evans added.

Ones that won’t cause your family any more strife in the event you perish.

"The best way to make sure that your will is considered authentic is to make sure that it's witnessed.” Evans said.

Evans recommends having a third party, unrelated to you, to sign that document. She also said while you don't have to have an attorney to complete a will, it’s best in case someone attempts to contest the document.