Business

Auto workers at Virginia Volvo plant reject tentative deal

The United Auto Workers said union employees at a Virginia Volvo plant have declined a provisional labor agreement.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020 file photo shows The Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. A strike at a Volvo plant in Virginia has ended following a tentative deal between the workers' union and automaker. The UAW Volvo Truck Council said Friday, April 30, 2021, that Volvo Truck workers will be scheduled to return to their regular shifts on Monday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

DUBLIN, Va. — The United Auto Workers said union employees at a Volvo plant in Virginia have rejected a tentative labor agreement. 

Members at the assembly operations facility in Dublin will continue working as they negotiate the terms of the deal. 

Volvo Trucks North America said about 2,900 people who work at the plant are represented by the union. Negotiations for a new five-year deal began in February. 

A tentative agreement was reached on April 30 following a workers' strike. Volvo said the 1.6 million-square-foot Dublin plant is its largest truck manufacturing facility in the world.

