Auto workers at Virginia Volvo plant reject tentative deal

DUBLIN, Va. — The United Auto Workers said union employees at a Volvo plant in Virginia have rejected a tentative labor agreement.

Members at the assembly operations facility in Dublin will continue working as they negotiate the terms of the deal.

Volvo Trucks North America said about 2,900 people who work at the plant are represented by the union. Negotiations for a new five-year deal began in February.