AutoZone to open East Coast distribution hub in New Kent

AutoZone will invest $185.2 million to establish the 800,000-square-foot facility in New Kent County that will serve as its East Coast distribution hub.

RICHMOND, Va. — Auto parts retailer and distributor AutoZone will establish a new distribution and import facility in Virginia, creating over 350 new jobs. That's according to a news release issued Friday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office.

The company will invest $185.2 million to establish the 800,000-square-foot facility east of Richmond in New Kent County that will serve as its East Coast distribution hub.

The Memphis, Tennessee-headquartered company's project is expected to create 352 full-time jobs, at an unspecified pay rate.