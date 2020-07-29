Light at the end of the tunnel narrows for service industry

While the rest of the state progresses through Phase 3, Hampton Roads finds itself in Phase 2.5.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads now has its own set of guidelines. After the onset of Phase 3 brought a spike in coronavirus cases and local activity, Governor Ralph Northam is pulling back on the southeastern region's service rights.

No alcoholic beverages served after 10 p.m., establishments must close by midnight, and maximum occupancy has been reduced from 250 back down to 50.

We spoke with bar owners in downtown Norfolk who say their margin for error is razor-thin.