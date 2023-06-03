Buc-ee’s to break ground on first Virginia location 'in the coming months,' will be located in New Kent

The store will be along Interstate 64 off Exit 211, located between Hampton Roads and Richmond.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW KENT, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 2023.

Buc-ee’s will break ground on its first Virginia location, which will be located in New Kent, "in the coming months," the Texas-based gas station chain announced Friday.

The store will be along Interstate 64 off Exit 211, located between Hampton Roads and Richmond, and will have more than 75,000 square feet of retail space, 120 fueling positions, multiple electric vehicle chargers and parking for more than 650 cars, including buses and RVs.

In the Friday announcement, Buc-ee’s said it has bought the property, for the store, which is more than 27 and a half acres. Construction is expected to be finished within two years, but the chain didn't specify when exactly it will start.

The chain added that the New Kent location will be one of four coming to Virginia over the next few years.

The chain has a cult following across the Southern United States, as many people have come to love its snacks (barbecue sandwiches, "beaver nuggets," a variety of beef jerky, roasted nuts, etc.), souvenirs, travel items and more.

The chain is also known for the sheer size of its locations, as well as its large number of gas pumps and parking spaces.

Right now, Buc-ee’s has locations in several states, including Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. More locations are planned in Missouri and Colorado, according to the company's online contact form.

Anticipation for a Virginia location has been simmering for several months, ever since the New Kent County Economic Development Authority said in March that Buc-ee’s submitted a conditional use permit regarding a proposed sign plan.