Busch Gardens Williamsburg expects phased reopening in early August

SeaWorld Entertainment, Busch Gardens' parent company, made the announcement Wednesday. The details are still fuzzy.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — SeaWorld Entertainment, the parent company of Busch Gardens Williamsburg, released a preliminary report of its second quarter earnings on Wednesday that included a ray of hope for Virginia coaster-lovers.

"The Company expects its Busch Gardens theme park in Virginia to commence a phased reopening in early August 2020," it said.

Under Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam's reopening plan, Busch Gardens was allowed to reopen with a guest cap of 1,000 people - but the park chose not to.

Officials said reopening the park for so few guests wouldn't be financially viable.

The report said attendance to SeaWorld parks was down by 6.2 million guests from this time last year. So far, it said about 0.3 million people had visited parks this quarter.

That's dropped SeaWorld revenues to $18 million, compared to $406 million this time last year.

Busch Gardens has been closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus since mid-March, and nearby Williamsburg businesses have reported a loss in revenues related to the reduced flow of traffic to the area.

It's pushed businesses and state senators to reach out to Governor Northam on Busch Gardens' behalf.

SeaWorld has not yet detailed the phases of reopening Busch Gardens Williamsburg, or set out any concrete dates.