CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (Delmarva Now) — Black Narrows Brewing Company on Chincoteague has been named Brewery of the Year by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association.

The awards were announced at an Oct. 2 dinner in Short Pump, a Richmond, Virginia, suburb.

Black Narrows, which opened just in time to ring in New Year 2018, is located in the former Little Bay Seafood shucking house on Chicken City Road. It is the Eastern Shore of Virginia's first brewery.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce nominated the company for the award.

"Josh and Jenna Chapman and their family have created a unique business that embodies community commitment from sourcing local ingredients to donating 10 percent of gross beer sales to local and global causes," said Evelyn Shotwell, Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce executive director.

"We could not be happier for them and wish them continued success as the first craft brewery on Virginia’s Eastern Shore," Shotwell said.

The Virginia association's Ordinary Awards annually feature 16 individual and organizational awards across four main categories.

Awards are given to those "who demonstrates exemplary passion for the hospitality and travel industry," according to the VRLTA website.

The Beverage Producer Awards Category is open to all Virginia breweries, wineries, distilleries and other beverage producers.

The Brewery of the Year award recognizes a brewery "for extraordinary contributions to the Virginia tourism and brewing industries by implementing innovative ideas and/or through demonstrated passion for the industries and its community," according to the website.

Ardent Craft Ales and Fair Winds Brewing Company also were 2018 finalists in the category.

A second Virginia Eastern Shore brewery, Cape Charles Brewing Company in Northampton County, also opened its doors this year.

Gov. Ralph Northam cut the ribbon to ceremonially celebrate the business' opening in July.

Additionally, the association named another Accomack County tourism business, Burnham Guides, Virginia's Green Attraction of the Year for 2015.

The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association has represented Virginia's restaurants, hotels and travel attractions for nearly 80 years.

The association began in the 1930s and 1940s as three separate associations with a common goal — protecting the hospitality and tourism industries of Virginia. In 1993, the Virginia Hotel & Motel Association, Virginia Restaurant Association and Virginia Travel Council came together under the umbrella Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association, according to the website.

For more information about VRLTA’s Ordinary Awards, visit OrdinaryAwards.com or VRLTA.org.

