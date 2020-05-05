Cinco de Mayo looks different this year...

Generally one of the biggest days of the year for bars and restaurants, coronavirus has forced some adjustments.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Typically it's the biggest day of the year for us."

Bryan Tobin, GM of Pelon's Baja Grill at the Oceanfront, said his staff preps for weeks just for Cinco de Mayo. The preparation hasn't changed, even if the method has.

"We've noticed that it's been much more difficult to keep up with high volume doing to-go only," Tobin said

The changes, however, haven't affected Pelon's sales up to this point, with Tobin saying they're pretty much in line with past holidays through the afternoon.

Over at El Parian near Town Center in Virginia Beach, owner Javier Fernandez agrees with the harsh adjustment.

"Mexican restaurants are to come and eat inside, it's never been a big to-go order thing," he said.

Unlike Pelon's, the sales at El Parian have been drastically impacted. On a day in which Fernandez usually makes up the money to cover any expenses he's built up, he's now just hoping for any business.

Despite the circumstances, his commitment to his customers hasn't wavered.