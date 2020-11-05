In total, Warnsholz said about $214,000 is being forgiven between the two clinics.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial anxieties in communities nationwide. However, in attempt to ease their community’s financial burdens, the owners of two health clinics are forgiving over $200k in patient medical bills.

Husband and wife duo Jordan and Emily Warnsholz own two medical clinics: Wellston Medical Center in Wellston and Primary Health Services in Ludington. The two decided to forgive all patient medical bills accrued before Jan. 1, 2020 after seeing the financial hardships community members are facing due to COVID-19.

“Seeing people who I know have been worried about finances, knowing they have bills to pay and still need to find a way to put food on the table for their families… They don’t have a whole lot of options, and for them to know that they no longer have to worry about their medical bills really brings us a lot of joy,” Jordan Warnsholz said. “We want our community to know we are here for them, and we will do anything we can to help them get through this time.”

The Jan. 1, 2020 date was chosen because it was the quickest way to offer forgiveness. In total, Warnsholz said about $214,000 is being forgiven between the two clinics. This is money they do not plan on getting back.

“This is complete forgiveness for the greater good,” Warnsholz said. “It was a tough decision, it is a lot of money, but we know it’s the right thing to do and it’s going to help many, many families.”

Since the announcement of the debt forgiveness, the community response has already been tremendous, according to Warnsholz. It is his hope that this decision will inspire others to help their communities in whatever ways they can.

“This I hope works to inspire others – other businesses, other hospitals, other clinics – to do the same. We really hope that this will inspire other people to look inside themselves and see what they can do in their own capacity to help the people around them,” Warnsholz said. “Just take that leap and do it because right now is the time for action, and it will make a world of a difference to those around you.”

While the Warnsholz’s are more than happy with their decision to forgive medical debt, the choice didn’t come without its hardships. The COVID-19 pandemic has had negative impacts on their clinics, too. Between the two clinics, 16 people are on staff and since the beginning of the pandemic two members are working without pay, two are working at a 25% pay cut and two have been laid off.

Warnsholz credits the staff for the sacrifices they’ve made for the greater good.

“Our staff have come together and realized that times are not ideal, but the selfless service they continue to give to our community is absolutely incredible,” Warnsholz said. “I cannot thank our staff enough for making these sacrifices and doing what we all need to do to continue to provide services to our communities.”

Along with the debt forgiveness, the couple is holding a food drive at their centers. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at the center locations during business hours.

