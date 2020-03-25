Colonial Downs Group to pay employees through April, donate meals

The group has interests in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent and Vinton. They will be setting up meal stations in each of those localities for front line workers.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Colonial Downs Group, which oversees all Rosie's Gaming Emporiums and New Kent's Colonial Downs Racetrack, committed to pay employees who are avoiding coronavirus through the end of April.

The company released a statement Wednesday that said this is extending a policy from when they closed facilities on March 15, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It will assign kitchen staff at its gaming emporiums to provide 20,000 free "grab and go" meals for Virginia workers on the front line of the pandemic. The company said this includes police, doctors, nurses, firefighters and grocery store employees.

"With our facilities closed, we have the capacity to help them, in our own small way," the company wrote. "We will work with local leaders and businesses in the localities in which we operate to identify where we can be most helpful in this effort."

The Colonial Downs Group said its Rosie's locations would start offering meals on April 1, and would start taking orders for pick-up March 30.