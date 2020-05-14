Coronavirus brings empty performance venues, disappointment in Hampton Roads

The COVID-19 outbreak put and end to a lot of concerts and other shows. It also put an end to a lot of work for people who rely on the performances for income.

HAMPTON, Va. — Summer is one of the busiest times of the year for performance venues throughout the Hampton Roads area whether you're talking about a concert at the Hampton Coliseum or the parade of big-name country artists who take the stage at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

Because of COVID-19, the busiest time of the year won't be.

Courtney Brooks and her friends expected to be in the crowd of people at The Millennium Tour 2020 in July in Hampton. The concert would have featured entertainers including Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, and Soulja Boy.

"We had outfits. We put time into our outfits and money," Brooks said. " I could see why, to keep everyone safe, but we looked forward to the concert."

Shows are postponed, if not canceled. Parking lots at venues are empty. It definitely is disappointing for anyone who planned to go to a concert or attend some other kind of a performance.

The pandemic's effect on the entertainment scene is a more than just a disappointment for another group of people. They're the ones who help put on the shows.

"Our industry thrives on large gatherings," said Ray Dixon, President and CEO of Elite Audio Visual Elements in Chesapeake.

Dixon also is the technical director for The Millennium Tour 2020.

"We're hoping to be back in August," Dixon stated, believing that if everyone puts safety first, the time frame is doable.

Phillip Green, Jr. works for Elan Media Group, a media production company. Most of the its business comes from events here in Hampton Roads