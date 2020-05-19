COVID fee? Businesses in Hampton Roads are adding to your tab.

Some businesses are charging customers an extra fee to cover the costs of more cleaning and providing single-use products. Managers said safety is their goal.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Restaurants are welcoming people back for outside dining, but some caught customers off-guard with extra fees.

CP Shuckers in Virginia Beach is charging a 2.75% COVID-19 fee. The business' manager, Michael Fitzgerald, said the owners spent thousands of dollars bringing in cleaning crews and getting extra supplies to make customers feel safe. He said they are trying to recoup some of that money.

Fitzgerald explained, “No more knives and plates. No more forks. We are doing all single-use products.”

Fitzgerald said they are not the only business charging an extra fee during this tough time.

“We got picked out because we called it a 'COVID fee,'” he said. “Everyone else is doing $2 to-go fees, $4 to-go fees,” said Fitzgerald.

Customers reached out to 13News Now after they were upset to find the COVID fee on their receipt but were not notified by staff. Fitzgerald said there is a sign when you walk in the front door.

He said, “There is a disclaimer right at the entrance. I had it brought to my attention and I don’t think people noticed as they were entering.”

Customer Jake Howland said he did not see the sign and was shocked when he saw his bill. On a $27 tab, he was charged an extra $.74.

“I looked up to my roommate and my girlfriend and I literally was like, 'What in the world is this?'” Howland said. “I could care less about the 50 cents or 80 cents or whatever it was. It’s the principal of the thing which was if you’re going to add a fee, you need to disclose that to your customers.”

Howland said fee or no fee, it doesn’t matter to him. He would have visited the establishment regardless, but he just wishes staff did a better job letting customers know about it.