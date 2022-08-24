DroneUp to expand Virginia Beach headquarters, creating more than 500 jobs

The company is also investing $20.2 million in a new testing, training, and R&D center for drone operators at Richard Bland College outside of Petersburg.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Drone flight services company DroneUp is expanding its headquarters in Virginia Beach with a $7 million investment that will create 510 new jobs, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday.

The company is also investing $20.2 million in a testing, training, and R&D center for drone operators at Richard Bland College outside of Petersburg, which is expected to add 145 new jobs for Virginians.

Along with these investments, DroneUp will set up three drone hubs at Walmart locations in Virginia sometime this year, as part of a commercial services agreement to provide drone delivery services at 34 sites, according to Youngkin's office.

DroneUp offers drone delivery services for different businesses, including retail, food and beverage and medical supplies. The company also offers flight services for commercial real estate, construction and maritime jobs.

“This is an impressive and highly impactful project for Virginia Beach, Dinwiddie County, and beyond that represents a new age of technology for our society, and DroneUp is at the forefront of Unmanned Aircraft System development,” Youngkin wrote.