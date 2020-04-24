Five industries hiring right now

Despite thousands of people furloughed and looking for work, there are still industries hiring during the economic slowdown.
Using Indeed.com and other sources, we ranked five industries with job openings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Grocery Stores: Perhaps this comes as no surprise to anyone who has spent time in a crowded grocery store recently. Kroger announced 1,500 openings at its Mid-Atlantic stores last month. And they’re not alone. Grocery stores across our area need help keeping shelves stocked and registers ringing.
- Pizza delivery drivers: Food delivery drivers are in high demand. Here locally, we’ve found openings at various pizza stores. Keep in mind, you’ll need a license, a safe driving record, and an insured car. And if you want to make your own hours and be your own boss, try Door Dash or Uber Eats instead.
- Shipping and delivery companies: If you don’t want to drive your own car, how about driving a delivery truck? We found local delivery jobs for UPS, USPS, and Amazon. With more of us working from home and practicing social distancing, there’s been a huge increase in package deliveries.
- Discount stores: Discount stores are in high demand during tough economic times and they’re hiring to meet the surge in customers. The Chesapeake-based company Dollar Tree announced last month it’s hiring 25,000 full and part-time workers at its stores and distribution centers.
- Construction workers: As you may have noticed, construction workers are considered essential employees. Everything from shipbuilding to road work and other odds-and-ends construction jobs continue despite the pandemic.
