Monday, the former Greensboro-based grocery chain The Fresh Market, Inc. announced it is closing 15 stores across the country.

A spokesperson for The Fresh Market said in a news release, the decision completes the company's growth-strategy and turnaround plan that has been in play for eight months. They also said the chosen stores are underperforming locations.

The release states no other stores are expected to close. The company said it will relocate as many of the impacted employees as possible to other stores.

The CEO released this statement about the closures:

“Looking ahead, I am confident this move will better position The Fresh Market and enable us

to continue delivering our great tasting meals, signature products and an incredible shopping

experience.”-- Larry Appel, CEO, The Fresh Market, Inc.

The 15 stores that are closing are:

Snellville, Ga North Druid HIlls, Ga. Peoria, IL Normal, IL Glen Ellyn, IL Lincolnshire, IL Fishers, IN Louisville, KY North Charlotte, NC Bedford, NH Hendersonville, TN Winchester, VA Charlottesville, VA Brookfield, WI Fox Point, WI

