Gloucester businesses launch local gift certificate initiative

The Gloucester County EDA gave $5,000 to the new stimulus program. As long as funds last, it will add 25% to gift cards purchased from local businesses.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Economic Development Authority (EDA) is working to revitalize local small businesses, even through mandatory COVID-19 shutdowns.

It announced a new initiative Tuesday where the EDA will add 25 percent more money (up to $25) to gift certificates purchased from qualifying businesses, as long as its $5,000 program grant lasts.

The effort is called “Rethink. Rebound. Revitalize," and it's aimed to help bolster cash flow at independently owned small businesses that are facing losses because of the pandemic.

Sherry Spring, the Economic Development Director for the county, said under the program a shopper who pays for a $20 gift certificate will actually receive a $25 gift certificate, and so on.

The gift card units that qualify for the program go up to $100.

“That gives you a super deal and it gives our businesses instant cashflow in a time when they so desperately need it," Spring wrote in a release.

The gift cards can be used for six months from the day you pay for them.