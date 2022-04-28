After owners foreclose on loan, Greenbrier Mall goes up for sale

Greenbrier Mall is worth $61.6 million, according to a report from Tennessee-based CBL Properties.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired in October 2021, about Greenbrier Mall's 40th anniversary.

Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake is under foreclosure after its owners have been unable to pay off the building's loan.

CBL Properties, the Tennessee-based company that owns Greenbrier Mall and several other shopping centers across the country, shared the news in an end-of-year 2021 financial report.

The report details the mall going into "receivership," which is when a lender is allowed to take steps to collect owed money, on March 10.

CBL mentions in its analysis that revenues could have been affected by stores being temporarily closed for COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Once CBL sells off Greenbrier Mall and two other shopping centers, it will be able to pay off $153.7 million in debt.

13News Now is reaching out to see how the building's sale could affect businesses that have stores inside Greenbrier Mall.

This news comes as Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach is slated for partial demolition and the construction of new apartments, and developers pitch ideas to revamp Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.