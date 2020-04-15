Hair salons react to Governor Northam's order to extend temporary closures

Executive Order 53 puts a temporary restriction on non-essential businesses like restaurants and entertainment venues.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Fringe Salon owner Adrinne Grieco watched Governor Ralph Northam's update on Executive Order 53 very closely on Wednesday. The updated order now keeps non-essential businesses in Virginia closed until May 8.

The order was originally set to expire next week; now it's two weeks longer.

"I'm glad that it's only two more weeks that it's extended. It gives us hope,” said Grieco.

Gov. Northam said the decision is vital for health safety reasons during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are all in this together,” said the governor.

However, small business owners like Grieco said they are struggling. She told us she emptied her business account to pay for one of her two salon spaces, but the other facility's future is uncertain.

"Of course, I'm worried about my salon. It's my baby. I've put my entire life into my salon. And it devastates me to think that I may lose one,” said Grieco.

Grieco said she's also sold products as much as possible and tried to receive help from the state... but like many others, it’s tough getting anyone on the other line for a loan.

"I really just want to be able to be a voice for all the hairdressers and salon owners,” said Grieco.

Grieco added that hairstylists face a unique situation too, because it's so hands-on with other people.

She said even though safety comes first, she believes this industry is suffering.

"It's not entertainment. It's not going somewhere for fun. You know, it's a necessary service."

Right now, Northam has the stay-at-home order in effect until June 10, but Grieco said the uncertainty of COVID-19 brings up concerns.