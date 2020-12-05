x
Hampton fish market stays afloat through economic downturn from pandemic

Amory Seafood Market has been in business for four generations. Mead Amory wasn't about to risk losing it during COVID-19. So he's worked to power through the crisis
HAMPTON, Va. — Four generations of a family business are something Mead Amory is trying to protect during COVID-19. So, he's getting creative with how Amory Seafood Market, his wholesale fish market, is doing business.

That includes expanding its service to the general public. 

“As those restaurants shut down and people cancel orders, we had a cooler full of fish and needed to start selling so we decided we could just start selling right here on the street," Amory explained.

The market has lost about 80 percent of its business but being able to sell to the general public has allowed Amory to keep employees busy.

“Hampton Roads seafood is the best. You got the Chesapeake Bay, all the water comes together. It's the perfect storm,” said customer Doug Waltnick. "I got me some shrimp today."

Amory says that the public has shown enough interest, which encourages them to continue this service even after the economy opens back up.

“We love the support from the local community. It's been wonderful."

