Hampton Roads hospitality industry short-staffed, many left during pandemic for new careers

NORFOLK, Va. — Restaurants across Hampton Roads are shortening hours and hotels are blocking off rooms, because they don’t have enough staff to keep operations in full swing.

The need is reaching critical levels as the summer season nears and capacities are set to lift on May 28th!

Many business owners have pointed to unemployment benefits keeping applicants away, but 13News Now spoke to former staff who left the hospitality industry during the pandemic. They tell us they had to think fast and train for new careers.

“I’ve gotten a lot of offers from my friends who are restaurant owners or chefs,” said Brianna Farias.

After years serving in Hampton Roads, Farias was forced to find something new last March.

“I needed something kind of stable,” Farias said. “I have three kids and so I had to make a decision.”

She retrained right away.

“The quickest school I could do was dental assisting, so that is why I chose that,” Farias said.

For longtime server Adrienne Mattia, COVID daycare closures forced her to find a new job with flexibility. She got her real estate license.

“I was still able to provide an income while having that flexible schedule for appointments, kids, things like that,” Mattia said.

Annie Bass got back into real estate after serving, too. Her son struggles with asthma, and she didn't want to risk his health.

“Picking up something from a restaurant, handling dishes, handling food glasses, really concerned me,” Bass said. “I did not want to bring anything back home to him.”

Manager Jessica Debusk at Virginia Beach staffing company, Arvon, said over the last year, they’ve seen a lot of people leave the hospitality real to retrain for administrative or industrial careers.

“Employers are so desperate for individuals, that they are willing to take more entry-level, do the training,” Debusk said. “Where before the pandemic, they were not so apt to do so.”

Debusk said Arvon staffs multiple industries, including hospitality.

“We are having to work a lot harder than we have ever had to recruiting candidates,” Debusk said.

So, what can business owners try to attract applicants?

Debusk recommends keeping consistent communication with candidates who may be applying to multiple openings.

“Keep them engaged and keep them in the know, what’s going on,” Debusk said. “That will show you, too, their communication efforts and what kind of relationship you would have as an employee.”

Bass suggests pay incentives

“Through sales, through add-ons,” Bass said. “Through selling more food, more appetizers, more drinks.”

It’s an industry Farias loves.

“Restaurant food is my passion, so I would absolutely love to go back to that,” Farias said.

But after an uncertain year, she thinks that chapter of her life is closed.

"Being that things were just taken away so quickly and they were able to just shut everything down, that does scare me,” Farias said.

Over the last month, we’ve talked with many hotel and restaurant owners across Hampton Roads who said they are paying well above minimum wage, with competitive benefits, and are looking to hire as soon as possible.