Hampton Roads wedding venue owners, vendors hopeful with capacities set to increase

Starting on April 1, wedding venues can accommodate 50 people inside or 100 people outside. That’s a start, but not the end goal, for Virginia venues.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Restrictions are getting a little lighter in Virginia, starting April 1.

Entertainment venues can operate at 30% capacity, with a max of 500 people inside. Recreational sporting events were increased to 100 people inside or 500 outside.

And finally, wedding venue owners are feeling the love.

Rosetta Ciconta long envisioned opening Virginia Beach Entertainment and Event Venue. She made that leap in the middle of the pandemic.

“I was probably considered a little crazy about it,” Ciconta joked.

She put a lot of love into the Oceanfront space in August. In the following eight months, it’s only been enjoyed by a few.

“One very small wedding with bride, groom and children,” Ciconta said. “One birthday party with about five people.”

Virginia’s social gatherings are capped at 10, but soon, that changes.

Starting in April, wedding venues can accommodate 50 people inside, 100 people outside. That’s a start, but Ciconta said her venue can hold 320 people.

“My hope is that with this, the governor will see that we are responsible vendors,” Ciconta said.

She’s also a planner and worked on micro beach weddings to stay afloat. It helped, but she still took a hit.

“Probably about a good $25,000 to $30,000 thousand, easily,” Ciconta said.

That trickled down to her vendors.

“The spring was a wash, everything that we had was canceled for three months,” said East Beach Flowers owner Dawn McFadden.

However, McFadden said wedding bookings are starting to increase.

“We went from 45 to about 28 in 2020,” McFadden said. “This year, I am on track to do 50.”

COVID brides haven’t had it easy, either.

“You are constantly in Vegas, rolling the dice,” said bride Jesse DiPette.

DiPette grew tired of waiting for Virginia’s restrictions to ease, and moved her wedding to North Carolina.

“I found this other venue, they said, 'We got the date' and it's kind of all just fell into place magically,” DiPette said.

But for Virginia, Ciconta said there is a new hope in the air.

“Those really good dates like May, June and July, they are booked up,” Ciconta said.

After rescheduling a lot of 2020 brides, she now has every Saturday through November booked. She said brides need to plan now to score the date and venue of their dreams.

“Plan slowly and carefully, but still look towards to the future,” Ciconta said.

She was hopeful to increase capacity soon, but was also thrilled the wedding bells are finally ringing.