Hampton Roads Workforce Council 'first of its kind' program aims to build talent pipeline across the region

This new, federally funded regional initiative is a partnership between more than 60 businesses, academic institutions, and elected officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Next month, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council will launch a regional training program to build a talent pipeline for industries across Hampton Roads.

“We just see this as the new way of doing business in Hampton Roads," said HRWC president and CEO Shawn Avery.

The initiative is a result of an $11 million federal grant. According to Avery, the program will recruit, train, and connect local talent with various industries, starting with maritime jobs.

“I know it will pay dividends for our industry," said Bill Crow the president of the VA Ship Repair Association.

HRWC leaders said the program will train at least 900 people seeking maritime careers, with interviews guaranteed upon graduation.

Another big part of the program? Equity.

It includes partnerships with HBCUs and community colleges to recruit talent, and pledges to include at least 60% of the program will be people of color and 40% women, along with other underrepresented groups.

“This is an opportunity for us to very intentional to closing the racial wealth gap for employment," said Latisha James, Exec. VP Operations for the Hampton Roads Urban League.

“We believe the barriers contributed to exposure and awareness, and companies not knowing where to find the diverse talent that exists right here in their backyard," she said.

Avery said this is the first time workforce development will be truly regional and calls this is a transformational grant.

The maritime initiative will begin on October 1, and in the coming months, other target industries will include healthcare manufacturing and IT