Restaurant, lounge could open before HeadWaters Resort & Casino is completed

A Norfolk city official said the facility would offer limited gaming before the casino officially opens.

NORFOLK, Va. — Project leaders said the HeadWaters Resort & Casino is on schedule to break ground in Norfolk this summer.

But before the full casino is complete, there are active conversations about possibly opening a restaurant and lounge that would offer limited gaming.

“That’d happen prior to the permanent home of the casino. There could be a temporary facility, go and play slots, get your players club card," said Jared Chalk, the director of economic development for the City of Norfolk.

It's one of several updates discussed Friday afternoon at Norfolk's City Council retreat at the Jordan Newby Library.

A spokesman for the casino issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

“The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, in coordination with the development of its HeadWaters Resort & Casino, is excited to discuss with the City of Norfolk the possibility of opening a restaurant and lounge with limited gaming. No decisions have been made at this point, but we will continue to have conversations with the City about this opportunity. We are ready to make a major investment in the stadium, create job opportunities and begin providing tax revenue to the City, if this is something they would like to pursue.”

The topic, as well as general construction updates, brought questions from city leadership about the future of temporary parking for games and events at Harbor Park during the construction phase of the project as well as the placement of the Norfolk Boxing and Fitness Center.

“The casino site itself takes up 800 spaces. They’re eventually coming back with several thousand in a parking garage. But there is coordination that needs to happen during construction," Chalk said.

Mayor Kenny Alexander directed the city manager to find solutions soon.

While project leaders said they are still on target for a summer groundbreaking, the casino license still hasn't officially been approved and developers are waiting until that happens to officially begin construction.

In comparison to the Portsmouth casino project, which has already begun initial site work, Chalk said the landscape of the HeadWaters project requires more site preparation. Developers don't want to run the risk of beginning construction for a project that hasn't cleared its final go-ahead.

“It has structure parking and it has a lot of site work that needs to go on up and down the waterfront," Chalk said.

In the coming months, engineers and partners will work on restoring the shoreline, currently damaged and unsafe, into an attraction that pedestrians can safely walk on.