Center to help job seekers, businesses opening in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is opening a new center in Williamsburg to help job seekers and businesses in and around the Historic Triangle.

The newest Virginia Career Works Center will provide several services for people looking for a job, including resume development, career-building workshops and training events. It will also be a space for job fairs, hiring events and orientations.

The new center joins the five other Virginia Career Works locations in Hampton, Norfolk, Suffolk, Franklin and Portsmouth operated by the Hampton Roads Workforce Council.

The grand opening will take place Thursday, Oct. 7 at noon at the Historic Triangle campus of Thomas Nelson Community College.