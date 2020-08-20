Labor complaint filed on behalf of George Mason janitors

The complaint filed this week by the union, alleges janitors have been targeted with surveillance and interrogations about potential union activity by their employer

FAIRFAX, Va. — A complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board alleges that janitors working at George Mason University who are considering forming a union are facing retaliation from their employer.

The complaint filed this week by the union, Service Employees International Union, alleges janitors have been targeted with surveillance and interrogations about potential union activity by their employer, H&E Cleaning in Manassas.

The union says the janitors may be improperly classified as independent contractors.