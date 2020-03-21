Loan to help small businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

Hundreds of Hampton Roads businesses can try to get a loan to help them get back on their feet after coronavirus closed their doors.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The coronavirus caused some businesses to pause their operations or close their doors. But a glimpse of financial hope for small business owners was approved. They now can apply for the Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

“Baby Izakaya was five days old when all this started going down, and on day six, we closed the doors,” said restaurant owner Kevin Ordonez.

Ordonez said he’s not sure if the SBA loan will help him.

“Right now... thinking about pulling on more debts -- especially when my stores are completely closed -- that doesn’t seem like a viable scenario to me,” said Ordonez.

SBA district director Carl Knoblock said other businesses will apply.

“We’re expecting you know literally millions of applications because I haven’t found a business yet that hasn’t been impacted by the coronavirus,” said Knoblock.

Knoblock explained the loan is good for 30 years and a business owner can get up $2 million.

“It helps them forecast for the future so that way when the economy gets to some normalness they can be basically ready to go and grow their business again," said Knoblock.

This is the hope for Lisa DeNoia. She co-owns 1701 and two other businesses.

“We’re reviewing it and we're considering it. I think if we were to apply for the loan and qualify for it and get it... I think it would be helpful to a business where there's maybe a dip in revenue because business is running as usual right now,” said DeNoia.