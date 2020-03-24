Local businesses cope with governor's executive order

As more restrictions come from the Richmond, local business owners search for solutions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Haygood Skating Center hasn't been closed for more than 48 hours since it's opening in 1973.

That changed nine days ago, even before Governor Ralph Northam sent down an executive order closing brick and mortar establishments that are considered prone to social interaction.

"My wife and I looked at each other and said, 'We made the right decisoin,'" said owner Brandon Stokes, confident in his call to beat the executive order to the punch.

"I wanted to close to make sure we can get this passed," he added.

Haygood has no other revenue streams to replace their typically busy month of March, so now they look toward the 30-day benchmark and wait.