Military Circle Mall in Norfolk to close at the end of 2022

The demolition of the current mall is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2023, according to the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Following years of decline, Military Circle Mall will close at the end of 2022, Norfolk’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) announced Wednesday, paving way for future redevelopment in the area.

Divaris Real Estate, the current mall manager, is notifying all of the current tenants of the city's decision. The city said a plan that includes relocation assistance is in place to help those tenants.

The demolition of the current mall is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2023, according to the city.

“The EDA board unanimously decided to move forward with the demolition of the current mall to prepare the site for future redevelopment. The site will be converted to passive open space while ongoing discussions occur regarding the future of the Military Circle corridor,” Jared Chalk, Norfolk's director of Economic Development, said in a news release.

Three major redevelopment projects are in the works at the Military Circle Mall site, but none have been officially chosen.

The developers with Crossroads Partnership LLC -- a partnership between Stephen Ballard, the CEO of S.B. Ballard Construction Company, and NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith -- proposed retail space with an arena.

The second developer is Norfolk MC Associates LLC, which wants to develop retail stores, an amphitheater, and a lake.