Nabisco plant to close, leaving as many as 600 jobless

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Officials said a Nabisco plant in New Jersey will close for good by summer's end after 63 years of operation, leaving as many as 600 people without jobs.

The plant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, produces baked goods under the Nabisco brand, including famous treats such as Oreo, Lorna Doone and Teddy Grahams, filling a portion of Route 208 with the smell of fresh-baked cookies.

Mondelez International, the North American division of Nabisco's parent company, had said in November that the closure of the plant was under consideration.