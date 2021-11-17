Steelworkers union members vote against labor deal with Newport News Shipbuilding

A spokesman for USW Local 8888 said the vote to ratify the proposed agreement had 1,313 "no" votes and 684 "yes" votes.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above aired on Nov. 15, 2021, prior to the union vote.

Members of the United Steelworkers union voted against the tentative labor deal reached with Newport News Shipbuilding, 65% to 35%.

The vote to ratify the agreement between the USW Local 8888 and Huntington Ingalls Industries had 1,313 "no" votes and 684 "yes" votes, the union said in a social media post.

USW Local 8888 represents more than 10,000 workers at Newport News Shipbuilding. Those members voted down the proposal on Tuesday.

The agreement had been put together before the current contract expired at midnight on Sunday, Nov. 14.

According to a news release, the proposed 5-year-deal "would enhance wages, improve pension, curb health care costs and bolster promotional opportunities in lower job categories."

The union said more information about the next steps will come "shortly," but it didn't give a specific timetable.