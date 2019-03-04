NORFOLK, Va. — Nordstrom is getting ready to leave MacArthur Center Mall in Norfolk.

Your last chance to shop there is Friday, April 5.

The high-end department store made the announcement to leave back in January. Nordstrom had been an anchor for MacArthur Center since the mall's grand opening 20 years ago, back in March of 1999.

But in recent years, business has struggled. Information from Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority showed that sales at the MacArthur Center location dropped by $4 million between 2016 and 2017.

Nordstrom is just one of many stores to leave the downtown mall in recent months. Chico's, Yankee Candle, Zales, and several others have already closed their locations.

"Times are changing, a lot of people don’t shop in the mall anymore," Unfortunately, it’s a very nice mall but times have changed,” Granby Street Pizza owner Peter Freda recently told 13News Now. "Unfortunately, it’s a very nice mall but times have changed."