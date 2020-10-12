Business owners question effectiveness of North Carolina's modified stay-at-home order

“Cram a business into a shorter period of time ... Kind of seems you might have more people in that location, instead of spread out," said one business owner.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s modified stay-at-home order will go into affect, instituting new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise both in the state and across the country.

A curfew will be set between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and will stretch until at least January 8.

Restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and other kinds of non-essential businesses must close before 10 p.m. Exceptions include traveling to and from work, obtaining food, medical care, fuel or social services and taking care of a family member.

Alcohol sales must end by 9 p.m. under the order as well.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will issue warnings for businesses not in compliance with the order, and the NCDHHS Secretary may "issue imminent hazard abatement orders to establishments where there is an imminent threat to the public health."

“Cram a business into a shorter period of time, I would think now people would be wanting to go to a restaurant or business, but it would be crammed into a shorter period of time," said one business owner. "Kind of seems you might have more people in that location, instead of spread out."

Her business sells food and alcohol in Elizabeth City. She did not want to give her name, but talked to 13News Now on Wednesday.

Forty-eight counties in the state are now labeled critical "red," meaning a percent positivity rate higher than 10%, or a high impact on county hospitals.