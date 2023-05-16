x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Norfolk 'Tones of Melanin' founder pitches to Shark Tank

The NSU grad and entrepreneur founded the clothing line "Tones of Melanin" in support of HBCUs. Last year, she launched her brand in big box stores nationwide.

More Videos

NORFOLK, Va. — Ashley Jones has been finding success since her days at Norfolk State University.

The entrepreneur founded the clothing line "Tones of Melanin" in support of HBCUs and last year, she launched her brand in big box stores nationwide, including Dick's Sporting Goods, Belk Stores, and Follett College Bookstores. 

Now, she's getting set to visit Shark Tank on ABC! Ashley will make her pitch on the hit show's season finale this Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m.

Tones of Melanin also gives back to HBCUs. Proceeds from every purchase go to the school featured on the clothing item.

In addition to being found in stores, Tones of Melanin is available for purchase online. You can follow the apparel line on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out