Norfolk 'Tones of Melanin' founder pitches to Shark Tank

The NSU grad and entrepreneur founded the clothing line "Tones of Melanin" in support of HBCUs. Last year, she launched her brand in big box stores nationwide.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Ashley Jones has been finding success since her days at Norfolk State University.

The entrepreneur founded the clothing line "Tones of Melanin" in support of HBCUs and last year, she launched her brand in big box stores nationwide, including Dick's Sporting Goods, Belk Stores, and Follett College Bookstores.

Now, she's getting set to visit Shark Tank on ABC! Ashley will make her pitch on the hit show's season finale this Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m.

Tones of Melanin also gives back to HBCUs. Proceeds from every purchase go to the school featured on the clothing item.