Oceanfront businesses look forward to winter season

Owners of businesses lining Atlantic Avenue said this past summer was one of the hardest by far, but they're all hoping that things look up come winter.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "I've been in Virginia Beach since 2000, this summer is the worst one in all aspects."

That's owner of Sunnyside Cafe and Restaurant Gus Frank, a longtime Oceanfront business owner. Fall and winter usually bring smaller crowds to Atlantic Avenue. That's generally expected when following the typically busy summer tourism season.

But what happens when there is no summer tourism season? Or at least not one that anyone can recognize?

"Everything is unknown, we're in uncharted waters," says Frank.

Those uncharted waters include a need to perform better this winter season to make up for the lost summer profits. The pandemic, however, still looms large, creating a quandary for most businesses.

"The mindset really is, key word for 2020, how can we pivot again? How can we re-think our business model again?"

Courtney Brough is the marketing director for Watermans, The Shack and Chix at the Oceanfront. All three are looking at the upcoming months differently than they have in the past.

"Instead of shutting down like we typically do when it gets cold, we're getting a tent to put over our tables," says Brough, one of many adjustments the trifecta of Atlantic Avenue staples are making to remain profitable.

Now, the city of Virginia Beach is lending a hand. Typically closed off for the season, the city is reopening street parking on Atlantic Avenue.

Spaces will be available on 6th through 17th Streets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Jan. 3.