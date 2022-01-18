Pharrell Williams calls for economic equity during MLK event

The Grammy-award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native is challenging corporate America to invest in people of color and adopt economic equity measures.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Grammy-award-winning singer and music producer Pharrell Williams is challenging corporate America to "do more" by supporting entrepreneurs of color and adopting economic equity measures.

In remarks made Monday during the Urban League of Hampton Roads' annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards program, Williams said big businesses need to invest in people of color.

"Corporations know that inclusive businesses are good businesses, right?" Williams said. "Collectively, big businesses are pouring billions of dollars into programs directed towards people of color. Not all businesses... but the smart ones."

Williams was born in Virginia Beach. He also urged businesses and philanthropists to support the Urban League.