Pints poured, unkempt hairdos cut, as England eases lockdown

LONDON, UK — England has embarked on its biggest lockdown-easing yet as pubs and restaurants got the green light to reopen for the first time in more than three months.

In addition to the reopening of much of the English hospitality sector, couples could tie the knot once again, people feeling shaggy could get their hair professionally cut and movie buffs could go to the cinema starting Saturday.

In all cases, businesses are required to maintain social-distancing rules.