Pints poured, unkempt hairdos cut, as England eases lockdown

England has embarked on its biggest lockdown-easing yet as pubs and restaurants got the green light to reopen for the first time in more than three months.
Credit: AP
Men enjoy their first beers as the Chandos Arms pub reopens, in London, Saturday, July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and restaurants have the right to reopen for the first time in more than three months. In addition to the reopening of much of the hospitality sector, couples can tie the knot once again, while many of those who have had enough of their lockdown hair can finally get a trim. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON, UK — England has embarked on its biggest lockdown-easing yet as pubs and restaurants got the green light to reopen for the first time in more than three months. 

In addition to the reopening of much of the English hospitality sector, couples could tie the knot once again, people feeling shaggy could get their hair professionally cut and movie buffs could go to the cinema starting Saturday. 

In all cases, businesses are required to maintain social-distancing rules. 

The return of some activities is warmly welcomed by many, but there are concerns that the British government is being overly hasty, even reckless, in lifting some outbreak restrictions given the country’s still-high coronavirus infection and death rates. 

