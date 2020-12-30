Pollard's Chicken to close Witchduck Road location permanently

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday afternoon, Pollard's Chicken & Catering shared tough news for the Hampton Roads restaurant chain - the business would be closing its Witchduck Road location permanently.
That's one of the eight Pollard's Chicken restaurants stretched across Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Portsmouth.
The location is set to be shut down on Thursday - New Year's Eve.
A spokesperson shared the news on Facebook. In that post, they said the company would be "doing everything we can to relocate all our employees" to one of the other branches.
They cited the restaurant's history of supporting churches, schools, charities and the American Cancer Society in their announcement.
"This pandemic has been hard on our restaurants and we are asking you to continue to support our remaining restaurants," the post said.