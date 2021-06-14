Port of Virginia breaks cargo volume record in May

In the last month, the port processed 62,000 rail containers and welcomed two large ships to its berths - the CMA CGM Marco Polo and the CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt.

NORFOLK, Va. — In May 2021, the Port of Virginia beat its previous cargo-volume record by 30,000 units.

A release from spokesman Joseph Harris said the port dealt with almost 315,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May.

When comparing that number with data from May 2020, when the Port of Virginia was seeing unusually low shipment rates at the start of the pandemic, it's a 56% increase of cargo in one year.

In the last month, the port processed 62,000 rail containers and welcomed two large ships to its berths - the CMA CGM Marco Polo and the CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt.

The Marco Polo can carry 16,000 TEUs, and the Theodore Roosevelt can move 14,400.

When the Marco Polo called the Port of Virginia, it made history as the largest container ship to bring cargo to the East Coast.

Stephen Edwards, the CEO and executive director for the Virginia Port Authority, said moving cargo from two of those mega-ships in the same month showed the port's efficiency.

“The biggest vessel to ever call The Port of Virginia, multiple ultra-large container vessels on berth and working simultaneously and record volume in May: these are important milestones because they clearly demonstrate the capabilities of this port and the teaming running it,” Edwards wrote.