Restaurant Week brings hope to Virginia Beach service industry

Local establishments say every little bit helps in a time of pandemic restrictions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Despite opening just weeks before a global pandemic, the Rustic Spoon remains open for business, and just in time to finally experience its first Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.

"It's tough to open and five weeks later a global pandemic hit, but knock on wood, we're still around," said co-owner Ryan Hines.

After opening in February of 2020, the Spoon barely had more than a month to find its foodie footing before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the service industry.

"What we're looking forward to most is the exposure that Restaurant Week offers," said Hines, hoping to play a little awareness catch-up following a bumpy 12 months.

From the year-old Rustic Spoon to Oceanfront staple Waterman's, the week comes well-timed for an entire industry that has struggled with pandemic restrictions.

"It's definitely different, for sure. We don't know what to expect with COVID," said Brandon Lopez, a manager at Waterman's. Despite decreased numbers and increased sanitation measures, Lopez said Waterman's welcomes the bi-annual tradition with open arms.

"It's important to show people all the things we're doing, bring locals to the Oceanfront and back to Waterman's," said Lopez.

After surviving all the way to its first Restaurant Week, Hines and the Rustic Spoon hope to be around for many more to come.