Robinhood to build customer service center in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The stock-trading app company Robinhood will build a customer service center in North Carolina and create nearly 400 jobs by 2025.

The company and Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced the investment on Tuesday.

Cooper's office says the California-based company will hire analysts, customer service staff and operations personnel at a Charlotte-area location.

Officials say Robinhood chose North Carolina for its fifth customer service center over locations in four other states.