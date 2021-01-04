x
Business

Robinhood to build customer service center in North Carolina

Credit: AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The stock-trading app company Robinhood will build a customer service center in North Carolina and create nearly 400 jobs by 2025. 

The company and Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced the investment on Tuesday. 

Cooper's office says the California-based company will hire analysts, customer service staff and operations personnel at a Charlotte-area location. 

Officials say Robinhood chose North Carolina for its fifth customer service center over locations in four other states. 

A state committee approved an incentives agreement whereby Robinhood could receive $3 million in payments over 12 years if it meets job-creation and investment thresholds.

