Shore Drive restaurants hope for business boom as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Phase Two has brought a sense of relief to some businesses, as places can finally have patrons inside.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's been a roller coaster few months for bar and restaurant owners across the country. That impact is felt on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach as much as anywhere, with service industry establishments lining the street that run parallel to the Chesapeake Bay.

John Murray owns one of those establishments, Bucketheads.

"It's one of those businesses where you have to plan ahead," Murray said. It's a tall task under the guise of an ever-mutating pandemic.

Phase Two has brought a sense of relief however, as places can finally have patrons inside. It's a relief for Murray and those who feel comfortable re-entering the world of foodservice.

"I'm working more than I ever worked, but I'm happy to see it, that's for sure."