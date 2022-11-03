California Burrito to serve food to homeless while permit problems keeps business closed

California Burrito, which had an attached nightclub called The Back, closed after the Norfolk City Council voted to pull the restaurant's permit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A downtown Norfolk restaurant that had its conditional use permit revoked by the city plans to serve the food it's now not allowed to sell to the homeless.

California Burrito will serve cooked food on its outside patio starting Friday at 6 p.m., the restaurant's attorney, Tim Anderson, said.

"No questions asked. One meal per person," Anderson wrote in a Facebook post.

He added that it will be available for needy families, the poor and the homeless every night. People who want to donate food are asked to call 757-559-7707.

Anderson said the reason is that the restaurant has a lot of food that will spoil while it's closed.

California Burrito, which had an attached nightclub called The Back, closed after the Norfolk City Council voted to pull the restaurant's conditional use permit on Oct. 11.

The permit allowed the business to operate a nightclub, sell alcohol and stay open until 2 a.m.

Anderson is helping the restaurant challenge the revocation. He filed an appeal in Norfolk Circuit Court to set aside the City Council's vote and alleged process violations and arbitrary misuse of police power.

The documents also included a motion for a preliminary injunction, which if approved by a judge, would let California Burrito temporarily operate as the trial for appeal plays out.